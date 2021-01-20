Montana Brown pays tribute to late Love Island star Mike Thalassitis on his birthday

Mike sadly took his own life in March 2019

Montana Brown has paid tribute to the late Mike Thalassitis, on what would have been his 28th birthday.

The reality star, who appeared on the third season of Love Island, sadly took his own life in March 2019.

Marking her friend’s birthday on Tuesday, Montana shared a photo of Mike to her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday you. Thinking of you.”

In an interview with The Sun earlier this week, Montana opened up about the loss, admitting she “became more spiritual” since the death of Mike.

“Losing a friend to suicide is definitely the most painful thing, more because you have so many questions,” the 25-year-old said.

“I struggled to get over it because nobody has those answers,” she added.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.