Montana Brown defends trip to Barbados – as she slams ‘irresponsible’ influencers for breaking Covid guidelines

The Love Island star flew to the Caribbean island in December

Montana Brown has defended her trip to Barbados, as she slammed “irresponsible” influencers for breaking Covid guidelines.

The Love Island star insisted she jetted off in December before the UK entered the strict national lockdown, and has been staying on the Caribbean island since.

The 25-year-old told The Sun On Sunday: “I travelled before there was a national lockdown to see my family, so it was legal for me to travel. I spent Christmas out here.”

“I’ve been here ever since and haven’t moved. I actually haven’t dealt with that much hate online because of that.”

“I can come home if I want to but it’s actually safest for me to be here and to stick to the guidelines in Barbados,” she explained.

“I’ve made that decision so I’ve actually started my swimsuit company in lockdown. It’s been really difficult to keep that going.”

“After spending Christmas with my family here, it makes more sense to stay and launch my swimwear firm than in the cold, freezing UK.”

A host of Love Island stars have travelled abroad in recent months, receiving major backlash online.

Montana said: “I do think it is insensitive and irresponsible to put on social media that you’re partying or with a large group of people, as it’s rightly seen as wrong by people who are losing family members and losing their businesses.”

“A lot of people’s worlds are crashing down around them. We have a social responsibility to stick to the guidelines in some capacity and just be aware that other people are going through hell,” she added.