Montana Brown claims Love Island stars had sex ‘everywhere’ during 2017 series

The reality star has admitted a lot of raunchy scenes were never shown

Montana Brown has claimed Love Island contestants had sex “everywhere” during the 2017 series.

The 25-year-old shot to fame on the third season of the dating show, which was won by Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

Speaking on the Mouthing Off With Olivia Caridi podcast, Montana recalled contestants “having sex everywhere — genuinely everywhere — all the time.”

“In the day, in the night, upstairs, downstairs. It is hilarious because you know they can’t really put it on camera,” she explained.

“At the start everyone’s so aware of the fact that you are inches away from the next couple in a bed but everyone just gets so comfortable.”

Speaking about her time on the show, Montana also revealed they never knew what time it was because producers changed the clocks.

“You never know what time it is so they can keep you up as long as possible,” she said.

“The recoupling evenings are the longest. I looked at one of the producer’s watches once and it was 4.30am and I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been up all day, no wonder I’m knackered.'”

“They don’t tell you the time — so all the phones that go, ‘You’ve got a text’ have different times on them. The oven clock has a different time on it every day.”