Montana Brown admits she took ‘fat burner pills’ after feeling ‘pressure to lose weight’

Montana Brown admits she took ‘fat burner pills’ after feeling ‘pressure to...

Montana Brown has admitted she took “fat burner pills” in the past, after feeling pressure to lose weight.

The Love Island star, who is now 25, made the confession as she shared old photos of herself as a teenager on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Looking back at some old pictures makes me quite sad, in the photo on the left, I was in Zante living my best life as an 18 year old, and on the right was just a few months later being on a juice diet and taking fat burner pills from some dodgy website…”

“I don’t know why I felt the pressure to lose weight but I was willing to do anything at that point to be slimmer,” she explained.

“I was ordering these pills to help me lose weight and hiding them from my mum and exercising a lot. Too much pressure for a teenager that’s for sure.”

“Was way happier being in Zante, eating subways and being with friends not worrying about my weight!”

“I definitely learnt after this that it was unhealthy but just wanted to raise awareness that everyone goes through the motions of not being kind to their bodies and doing things we shouldn’t.”

“I didn’t appreciate my big boobs when I should’ve 🤣,” she added.

The reality star shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island.

