Molly Marsh breaks her social media silence after being dumped from Love Island

Molly Marsh has broken her social media silence, after being dumped from Love Island.

The 24-year-old, who was brutally dumped from the villa on Friday night after the biggest twist in the show’s history, returned to the UK over the weekend.

The reality star has since returned to Instagram, and she took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to fill her fans in on life since the show.

She wrote: “She’s made it home. Wow. The love I’ve returned to is so overwhelming I adore each and everyone of you. Let me talk you through the past few days since arriving home!”

Molly then shared a photo of her at the airport enjoying a Greggs, followed by a sweet snap of her family wearing t-shirts with her Love Island photo on it.

The blonde beauty continued: “I reunited with my family. The love and support they have given me is unmatched.”

The theatre actress then shared snaps of her heading to Love Island Aftersun, which she appeared on on Sunday night.

She also shared a photo of her at a restaurant enjoying a pizza, which she captioned: “Solo dates >”

It comes after Zachariah, who was coupled up with Molly before she was dumped, made his move on Kady McDermott on Monday night’s show.

The basketball player took the bombshell up to the terrace, and leaned in to kiss her.

But in an awkward moment, Kady awkwardly pulled away from Zach, and said: “Woah woah woah, what?”

Zach said: “I want to kiss you,” and Kady asked: “You want a kiss? Let’s wait.”

When Zach asked why, Kady explained: “I feel like I’ve only been in, like, three days. And for me, like, I know it’s not a big deal but like, to kiss someone… I want to be, like, 100%.”

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.

﻿