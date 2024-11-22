Molly-Mae shares first look at new reality series – and confirms premiere date

Molly-Mae has shared the first look at her new reality series – and confirmed the premiere date.

The first three episodes of the six-part UK Original series will launch on the 17th January globally, with the second-part dropping in Spring 2025.

The series will give viewers an insight into the ‘Maebe’ business owner home with an exclusive look at her life as an entrepreneur, influencer and mother. mo

Last week, Molly-Mae Hague confirmed she was filming a brand-new documentary series for Prime Video, which will feature the fallout of her shock split from Tommy Fury.

The three-episode series, produced by the same team behind Netflix series At Home With the Furys, has been described as an “all-access” look at the “Hague nobody has seen before”.

Cameras have been following Molly for months, documenting life at home with her daughter Bambi, as well as the launch of her first clothing brand Maebe.

Molly-Mae confirmed the news during an interview with British Vogue.

When asked about filming the three-part documentary, she told the outlet: “So far, so good.”

“I’ve not lost my mind with the cameras in my house all the time.”

The series will be released on the streaming service in early 2025.

Earlier this year, MailOnline reported that the 25-year-old was in talks with a major streaming service to film the buildup to her wedding to Tommy Fury.

But now that the pair have split, Molly will appear in the series solo.

The series is expected to feature the fallout of their heartbreaking split from Tommy, while she juggles motherhood and the running of her businesses.