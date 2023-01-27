Molly-Mae Hague’s unusual baby name ‘unveiled’ by detective fans on Instagram

Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the name of Molly-Mae Hague’s baby girl.

The reality star is expecting her first child with Tommy Fury, and has previously teased she’s chosen a very unique name for their daughter.

While fans previously assumed Molly would name their baby ‘Angel’ or ‘Cloud’ after her heavenly baby shower, a new name has now been thrown into the mix.

Fans have discovered a new account with the name Nephele Fury on Instagram, leading fans to believe the couple are naming their daughter ‘Nephele’.

There are no posts on the account yet, but it does follow 36 accounts – including Molly and Tommy’s.

The name Nephele is primarily a female name of Greek origin that means “cloud”, which would explain her obsession with the cloud emoji on Instagram.

Fans were previously convinced they’d worked out her daughter’s name, after spotting “clues” hidden on her Instagram.

After pointing out how much Molly uses the cloud emoji on social media, fans theorised that the couple were going to name their baby Cloud or Dream.

Others pointed out that she has also used the angel emoji in a lot of her Instagram captions, prompting them to suggest names ranging from Angel to Evangeline.

However, the influencer later dispelled these rumours.

Taking to TikTok, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral TikTok sound “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird.”

She wrote on the video, “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji,” adding that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.

The news comes amid speculation the influencer has already given birth, as she previously told fans she was due at the end of January.