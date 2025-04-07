Molly-Mae Hague’s staggering net-worth revealed

Molly-Mae Hague’s staggering net-worth has been revealed.

Just five years after she shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, the 25-year-old has millions in the bank, and a stunning £4million home in Cheshire – which she bought back in 2022.

But just how much is Molly worth? Read on to find out.

According to The Sunday Times, the influencer is worth a whopping £6million, and “could probably retire now”.

Molly-Mae recently landed on the newspaper’s Young Power List for 2025, thanks to her massive self-made fortune.

In their profile on the 25-year-old, they noted that Molly-Mae’s first sponsored post earned her £25 — but now she can demand as much as £10,000 for a singular mention.

They also noted that her business MMH Holdings made £2.4 million in pre-tax profits in the year to August 2023.

After finding fame on Love Island in 2019, Molly-Mae landed a huge six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

She was later announced as the creative director of the fast-fashion brand in 2021, a role that paid her £400,000 a month to give her “creative input and ideas”.

In 2023, Molly stepped down from her role at PLT, shortly after welcoming her daughter Bambi with Tommy Fury – whom she met on Love Island.

Molly-Mae has since launched her very own fashion brand called Maebe.

The brand launched in September 2024, but faced some set backs as Molly-Mae was forced to pull two pieces due to poor quality of the fabric – costing her approx £500,000.

Molly-Mae said: “I’m still figuring it out as a CEO. I do get a bit of impostor syndrome, where I’m, like, ‘Oh my God, this is so out of my depth.’”

Aside from her social media endorsements, the 25-year-old also has her own tan brand called Filter by Molly-Mae, which she launched in 2019.

She also released her own memoir, Becoming Molly-Mae, in 2022.

Speaking of her hopes for 2025, Molly said: “Growing Maebe and that becoming what I dream it will be – an empire – is my main focus.

“I actually want to get to December and be like I actually learnt so much this year. I dedicated time to really figuring out what this business world is.”

The news comes after Molly-Mae recently confirmed that part two of her Amazon Prime Video series will hit the streaming service on May 9th.

The upcoming episodes will delve into her secret reunion with Tommy Fury, after the pair reunited earlier this year following their shock split in August 2024.