Molly-Mae Hague’s baby name: Here are all the theories

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury on January 23.

The couple, who met on Love Island back in 2019, announced the news via Instagram on Monday – sharing a sweet photo of their newborn daughter in the hospital.

While the new parents have not yet shared their baby girl’s name, fans have been speculating the newborn’s moniker for weeks after finding “clues” on social media.

Molly-Mae previously teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

In a YouTube video shared back in October, the 23-year-old said: “I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too. It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”

The influencer added: “I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.”

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”

Here are the most popular fan theories as to what Molly-Mae and Tommy have named their daughter:

Cloud

Molly-Mae’s lavish baby shower took place in Manchester back in December.

The venue was decorated in neutral colours, and adorned with clouds made out of tissue paper hanging from the ceiling.

The 23-year-old also had clouds on all of her signage, and a cloud-shaped cake topper.

The decor left people questioning whether she’s named her daughter Cloud.

The new mum has also used the cloud emoji a lot on social media in recent months, fuelling the speculation.

However, the influencer dispelled these rumours.

Taking to TikTok, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral sound “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird.”

She wrote on the video, “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji,” adding that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.

Halo

Earlier this month, an interior designer named Neo Home posted 3D plans of a nursery on Instagram – and fans are convinced the nursery belongs to Molly-Mae and Tommy.

The nursery’s design matches the aesthetic of the couple’s lavish home in Manchester.

The room also boasts a bright white neon sign that says “Halo” above the baby’s crib, surrounded by a faux cloud.

After fans stumbled across the post, they quickly started tagging Molly in the comment section, asking whether she’s chosen the name ‘Halo’ for their baby girl.

Nephele

Fans recently discovered a new account with the name Nephele Fury on Instagram, leading fans to believe Tommy and Molly-Mae are naming their daughter ‘Nephele’.

There are no posts on the account yet, but it does follow 36 accounts – including Molly and Tommy’s.

The name Nephele is primarily a female name of Greek origin that means “cloud”, which would explain her obsession with the cloud emoji on Instagram.