Molly-Mae Hague warns fans not to ‘make the same mistakes’ as her – after reversing cosmetic work

The Love Island star wants to look more natural

Molly-Mae Hague has warned fans not to “make the same mistakes” as her, after reversing a number of her cosmetic procedures.

The 21-year-old had her lip fillers dissolved last year, and earlier this week she had the composite bonding removed from her teeth.

Showing off her natural smile on Instagram, Molly said: “I haven’t spoken to you guys on Instagram about my teeth. I had my composite bonds removed recently after two years of having my natural teeth covered.”

“I now have my natural teeth back. I’m just happy I don’t have teeth like the Wicked Witch of the East.”

“I genuinely thought that when the composite bonds were taken off I would have like orange, decayed teeth because they hadn’t been touched for two years.”

Molly then explained: “I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now to sort of reverse all the mistakes I made with fillers and getting things done I didn’t need to get done and didn’t really think through at the time.”

“I don’t regret it but it’s just it wasn’t really a necessary thing to do and I was just young. When you get older, you want to look younger and when you’re younger, you want to look older.”

“So, if you are a slightly younger follower of mine, just take my advice and wait…”

“Wait a good few years until your face has matured and you get a little bit older, and then make decisions about cosmetic work.”

She captioned the video: “Please don’t make the same mistakes I did.”

The news comes after the social media star got her lip and jaw filler dissolved in October.

The 21-year-old shared the process in a YouTube video, and admitted she was “really nervous” about the procedure, as she had been getting lip fillers since she was 17.

Before she got the fillers dissolved, Molly showed off her lips and said: “These are my lips before, they have lumps in, bumps in, they are uneven.”

“I reckon in total I probably have about 5ml of filler in these all together. I have not had them done for about a year now, maybe more actually.”

After she posted the video on YouTube, Molly also shared the results of her procedure on Instagram – and warned her young followers to “learn from her mistakes”.

She wrote: “I really hope some of you guys learn from the mistakes I’ve made with fillers, especially my younger followers.”

“I started getting filler so young and it has been one of my biggest regrets. I used to be so insecure about my slightly thinner lips but now I’m older I’ve realised that embracing what you have naturally is so much better! (I truly mean this).”