Molly-Mae Hague teases major new project: ‘The most exciting thing in my entire career’

Molly-Mae Hague has teased a major new project.

The 24-year-old shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019, and is arguably the most successful contestant in the dating show’s history.

The influencer, who is engaged to her boxer beau Tommy Fury, has landed huge deals with top brands such as Beauty Works and PrettyLittleThing – and she even launched her own fake tan brand, Filter By Molly-Mae.

In a new video shared to YouTube, the mum-of-one revealed she is now working on the biggest project of her career yet.

She told fans: “I’m working on something that is the most exciting thing in my entire career. It doesn’t even compare to anything I’ve done before. I feel sad I can’t talk about it.”

Back in August, it was reported that Molly-Mae is seeking to expand her company, and will begin releasing lifestyle and beauty content.

A source told The UK Sun at the time: “Molly’s branching out into a lifestyle brand – fans are always asking where she got her home decor from, where her clothes are from and for her hair and beauty tips so it’ll be a huge success.”

“Everyone thinks it could be as big as Holly Willoughby’s company – or even Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh!”

The publication has reported that documents filed at Companies House have revealed the business’ name as MMH Lifestyle.