Molly-Mae Hague sparks rumours she’s engaged to Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has sparked rumours she’s engaged to her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the 22-year-old shared a snap of herself posing for a mirror selfie while holding a massive bouquet of flowers.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the former Love Island star covered where an engagement ring would usually sit with a white heart emoji.

The influencer also recently sparked rumours she was expecting her first child with her boxer when she posted a snap of a baby bump.

The photo, which was shared on Mother’s Day by her tanning brand Filter by Molly-Mae, depicted a woman cradling her tummy in a white dressing gown.

One fan commented: “Shut up, I had a heart attack,” while another fan wrote: “I thought u were pregnant,” and “bruh thought she was pregnant.”

The snap, which Molly-Mae reshared on her own Instagram Stories, was actually of model India Ward’s baby bump.

Molly and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019, and moved into £3.5 million “dream” home together earlier this month.

The reality star recently told fans she plans to live in her new home for roughly five to ten years and admitted it is not her “forever home.”

In her latest YouTube video, Molly said: “I see us having our first baby there if we’re lucky enough to have babies.”

Molly continued saying: “We’ll be there when we get engaged and maybe get married – that’s where we’ll live when all those things happen.”

“But I don’t think it will be forever ever and ever, I’m only 22. So in ten years time I’ll be 32 and I’ll probably want a bit of a change by then.”