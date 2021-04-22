Molly-Mae Hague shows off her ‘wedding hair’ – as Tommy Fury teases proposal

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her “wedding hair”, after her boyfriend Tommy Fury teased he would propose “soon”.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Molly shared a stunning snap of her blonde hair styled with curls at the ends, which she captioned: “Wedding hair energy.”

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old’s boxer beau took part in an Instagram Q&A, where he was asked about his plans to propose to Molly.

A follower asked: “When are you going to put a ring on Molly-Mae?” to which Tommy replied: “Sooner than you think,” and winked at the camera.

Another follower asked: “When you gonna have some little Fury’s?” The boxer responded: “I don’t know. I’m not the person to ask that question to. I would like them sooner rather than later but maybe you should go ask that to the missus.” Gushing over Molly, Tommy said: “Everything that she does is amazing. I couldn’t do what I do without her. She supports me in absolutely everything. She’s just my rock and I love her to pieces.” The couple have been looking to buy a house over the past year, with Tommy revealing the search hadn’t been going well. “The house hunting isn’t going that well. We’ve been looking for about a year and a half now and still not found anything.” “I guess we’re both picky in what we like and we don’t want to rush into it. We’re happy where we are and when it comes, it comes,” he added.