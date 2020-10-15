Molly-Mae Hague shares ‘very scary’ update after recent hospital visit

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a “very scary” update after her recent hospital visit.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old shared a worrying snap from inside a taxi – where she wrote: “On my way back from hospital. This week hasn’t been easy.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, the Love Island star opened up to her followers about why she was in the hospital – after getting results back from a mole removal.

She wrote: “So about three weeks ago now I was advised that a mole I had on my leg needed removing. I had the procedure done within a few days.”

“Last week, I received my results back and it’s safe to say they were not at all what I was expecting,” she admitted.

“I’ve been trying to process the information I received whilst being super busy with work and it’s not been easy.

“I’m still not able to give my full diagnosis until my further surgery has taken place and I’ve received those results but for now I’m just trying to stay positive.

“I never thought that at 21 something like this would happen to me and it’s very scary but all I know is that I absolutely need to share my story and what I’m going through to raise awareness of this situation.”

“I’ll keep you all updated as much as I can, I’ve already received so many lovely messages from you guys and I appreciate it so much ❤️️”

Concluding the post, Molly wrote: “Your health must come first and I know this is something that some of my followers may have already gone through… I’d love to hear from you guys❤️️”.

The news comes after Molly had to undergo surgery to remove a mole two weeks ago.

Sharing a photo of a scar on her calf, Molly wrote: “So this is what I’ve been up to today… Some of you might remember me talking abut the mole that was here a few weeks ago on my story.”

“Not going to go into to much detail until I have my results back next week but this just goes to show how important getting different doctors opinions is.” [sic.]

“So relived to have it gone. I’ll keep you all updated. I just need to share this because I can’t stress the importance of this situation enough.”

Molly revealed that her mum was the one who noticed her mole, after watching her daughter on TV on last year’s Love Island.