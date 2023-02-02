Molly-Mae Hague shares sweet video of the moment she brought her baby girl home from the hospital

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a sweet video of the moment she brought her baby girl home from the hospital.

The 23-year-old welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bambi, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury on January 23.

Taking to Instagram today, the influencer posted black and white footage of her newborn baby coming home for the first time.

The new mum captioned the post: “Bringing the most precious gift in the world home. I cry with happiness every time I watch this video 🖤.”

Molly-Mae announced their daughter’s unusual name on Tuesday, and the name Bambi has been trending on Twitter ever since.

Her announcement post has been liked over 2million times on Instagram, but Molly-Mae has been forced to turn off the comments on the post due to nasty messages.

The 23-year-old previously said that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

In a YouTube video shared back in October, she said: “I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too. It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”

The influencer added: “I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.”

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”