Molly-Mae Hague shares sweet video montage dedicated to boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a sweet video montage dedicated to her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019, and have been inseparable ever since.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday, the 21-year-old posted a contemplation of some of her favourite moments with her boxer beau, along with the audio to Justin Bieber’s track ‘Anyone’.

The reality star wrote: “I’m so beyond obsessed with this song and the lyrics… couldn’t not make this🥺 My world in a video❤️.”

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote: “He needs to propose to youuuuu.”

Another user commented: “when y’all getting married”, while a third penned: “OKAY BUT WHEN ARE THEY GETTING MARRIED?”

Last month, the couple sparked speculation that they had got engaged, but shut down the rumours in a recent YouTube video.

In Molly-Mae’s latest vlog of their trip to the Maldives, she told viewers: “Tommy is going to propose to me out here!”

Tommy responded: “Yeah guys, I’ve got the ring in my back pocket. I must go do it now.”

The Love Island star then got down on one knee and pretended to open an imaginary box, with Molly-Mae exclaiming: “Yes! I say I do!”

Tommy then explained: “Listen, whenever you say to me that you want [me to propose]… I’m never going to to it when you’re expecting it, so get that out of your head.”