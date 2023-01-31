Molly-Mae Hague shares sweet new photos of her newborn daughter: ‘The best thing to ever happen to me’

Molly-Mae Hague has shared sweet new photos of her newborn daughter.

The 23-year-old and her boyfriend Tommy Fury welcomed their first child together on January 23.

The couple, who met on Love Island back in 2019, announced their baby girl’s birth on Instagram on Monday.

Shortly after announcing the news, Molly-Mae shared more photos of her newborn on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: “One week old today. I can’t believe we get to keep you forever.”

“Becoming your mum has been the best thing to have ever happened to me…it doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.”

The new mum added: “There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.”

“Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents.”

“We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever.”