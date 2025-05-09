Molly-Mae Hague shares FIRST photo with Tommy Fury since their reunion as she discusses getting back together

Molly-Mae Hague has shared the first photo of herself with Tommy Fury since they rekindled in part two of her Behind It All documentary.

The influencer dramatically called off their engagement last summer after five years together, but the pair have since reunited.

Part two of her Prime Video series was released on Friday morning, but viewers will have to wait until the final seconds of the third episode to see them back together again.

As the episode credits rolled, a black and white image of the pair on holiday in Dubai flashed up on the screen.

Earlier this year, the couple jetted to the UAE with their daughter Bambi, but they did not take the cameras with them.

Speaking about the trip, Molly said: “All the noise switched off – it was just us in our bubble. Bambi had the best time ever and she keeps asking to go back.”

In the series, Molly also revealed what’s next for them as a couple.

“Things are looking better, I’m going to start spending more time at Tommy’s house. I always say, let’s see what the future holds. I don’t think it’ll be a plain sailing future, that’s just me being honest,” she admits.

“The dream is still the same, hopefully one day we’ll all be happy in that house together and have more children and have a really nice happy life together.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted for us. I don’t want to get too excited but I’m getting glimmers of what I always wanted, which is my family. I know we’ve got something completely worth saving.”

Molly and Tommy’s reunion was first revealed in January, after the pair were filmed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party.

Two months later, the pair jetted to Dubai with their daughter Bambi, confirming they were giving their relationship another chance.

According to reports, the pair are now discussing moving back in together.

A source recently told The Mirror: “Tommy’s been spending more and more time at the house again – he’s even talking about moving back in properly. It’s baby steps, but it’s clear the love is still there.”

“This wasn’t just a sunshine getaway it felt like a turning point. They’ve both acknowledged how tough the past few months have been, but now they’re focused on moving forward, not looking back.

“Tommy’s been really reflective since they got back. He’s told friends he doesn’t want to ‘waste time apart’ anymore.

“He’s taking real steps to show he’s committed, not just to Molly, but to their family unit. Behind the scenes, it’s obvious they’re trying to fix this and move forward.”

Molly and Tommy first met on Love Island back in 2019.

Three years later, the couple fell pregnant and welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023, before getting engaged in Ibiza just a few months later.

However, Molly shocked fans last August when she announced their sudden split, with many accusing the pro boxer of cheating.

However, the pair have since confirmed they split over his drinking habits.