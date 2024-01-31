Molly-Mae Hague shares exciting update on her wedding to Tommy Fury – and their plans to have another baby

Molly-Mae Hague has shared an exciting update on her wedding to Tommy Fury.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019, announced their engagement last summer – just months after they welcomed their first child together.

Despite sparking split rumours late last year, the proud parents are still going strong and Molly-Mae has revealed they’ve finally started planning their wedding.

During a Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked the 24-year-old: “When is the wedding?”

Molly-Mae replied: “I think we might actually have a rough idea now!!! 🤍 Discussions are actually being had 😂.”

Another fan then asked if the couple are thinking about baby number 2 yet, and she responded: “Not yet thank you 😳 Just want to enjoy my girl for now.”

During a Q&A on YouTube last year, the former Love Island star spoke about her future family plans with Tommy.

She told the camera: “Have I considered having one and being done… yes 100 per cent,” Tommy wants four children. At a push, I think I could do it once more.”

She continued that she and Tommy were struggling with the topic, and that they cannot seem to agree on the amount of kids they will have.

The news comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy celebrated their daughter Bambi’s first birthday last week.