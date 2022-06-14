Molly-Mae Hague reveals why her sex life with Tommy Fury became ‘non-existent’

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her sex life with her boyfriend Tommy Fury became “non-existent” during her painful battle with endometriosis.

In her new book, Becoming Molly Mae, the 23-year-old opened up about the struggles she faced when she first started dating the boxer.

The couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island, and have been together ever since.

Molly-Mae wrote: “Before I was with Tommy, I wasn’t really having sex, so I didn’t really think there were any problems other than my period pains.”

“I was suffering horrendous pain – literally feeling like I’d been stabbed in the stomach – just awful. And it was causing me so many issues.”

“Big TMI! But my sex life just became non-existent: it was just not part of our relationship,” she confessed.

Endometriosis is a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

The 23-year-old first spoke of her diagnosis last year, and has undergone operations to help ease her symptoms.

Back in March, Molly spoke about how she thought she would die from the pain, and nearly called an ambulance multiple times during her period.

Some nights were worse than others for the former Love Islander, and at times she was scared she “wouldn’t wake up” due to the excruciating pain.

She said: “It got so bad, I would be rolling in bed and I would actually be fearful for my life, thinking for my body to be in this much agonising pain, what is it going through?”

“I literally used to lie there and think, ‘Am I going to see tomorrow morning?’ I genuinely used to be in that much pain that I was fearful I wouldn’t wake up in the morning. It was so so horrendous.”

“Tommy didn’t even used to know what to do with me, he would be looking at me like, ‘I don’t know what to do’.”