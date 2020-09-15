Molly-Mae Hague reveals why her neighbours ‘hate’ her and Tommy Fury

The couple moved into a new home in Cheshire back in July

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed why her neighbours “hate” her and Tommy Fury.

The Love Island star was tidying their luxury apartment in Cheshire on Tuesday, when she shared a photo of a large pile of cardboard boxes.

She captioned the post: “One weeks worth of cardboard. Our neighbours hate us (me) so we are too scared to use the bins here. Skip run it is.”

After fans asked Molly to share the drama between her and her neighbours, the 21-year-old said on her Instagram Story: “All of you want the juicy gossip on why the neighbours hate us so guess what I’m going to give it to you…”

“It’s going to be a massive let down by the way. Like it’s a really boring story but here we go anyway,” she continued.

“So it’s all to do with recycling! Told you. Yeah told you it was going to be a massive let down.”

“Basically the neighbours are just very, very set in their ways here about how they like things recycled, there’s about 175,000 different bins for each different material that you have to adhere to otherwise it’s literally world war three and when I mean world war three, I mean world war three.”

“We’ve had them running up to us in the car park shouting at us, letters shoved under our door, strongly worded emails, all within the space of about three months of living here which is obviously really nice and welcome and nice house warming present from the neighbours…,” Molly explained.

“But I think they’re all just very set in their ways, they’ve lived here for a long time, they’re like all over the age of 65 I think.”

Addressing her neighbours, she continued: “Sorry if you’re watching this and I’ve offended you, but yeah I think the new kids on the block just aren’t really welcome.”

“They kind of would rather we weren’t here, but yeah I think we just need to get a little bit better at recycling and hopefully, hopefully it’ll pass, I don’t think it will.”

“Yeah but this place isn’t a permanent home for us, I think this has made us realise why we want to live by ourselves, it’s so hard to keep neighbours happy all the time,” she added.

