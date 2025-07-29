Molly-Mae Hague reveals the REAL reason she’s not filming more with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the real reason she’s not filming more with Tommy Fury.

The influencer responded to the criticism Tommy received from some fans who accused him of being an absent father.

In comments left on her YouTube videos, some viewers claimed Molly’s sister, Zoe, was more of a father figure to Bambi, due to her regular appearances in the vlogs.

Speaking to the camera, Molly explained: “I’ve seen so many comments saying ‘Zoe is more the dad’ I only vlog when I am not with Tommy, I am with Tommy literally 80% of the week and he is with Bambi the majority of the week.”

“But I vlog when we are here and he is at his because it’s just something that I am not ready to like open up with yet and like flinging the camera around like when we’re a family.”

“I just think like we’re not there yet and still figuring out life and living situations. I’m not ready to vlog like we used to.”

The pair shocked the world last August when they announced they had broken up, and only recently announced they had reconciled their relationship.

A source told The Sun: “It sounds extreme, but Molly feels much more reassured when Tommy checks in. It all helps with trust, honesty and transparency between the two of them.”

“Tommy has been very dedicated so far — if he’s on a train, he will FaceTime the moment he gets off. It’s the same with any flights that he takes or hotels he’s staying in.”

“Tommy dutifully phones Molly the minute that he arrives anywhere. And then she likes him to also show her where he is,” the source continued.

“This has been going on for months now, and Tommy’s friends are impressed that he has agreed to it whole-heartedly.”

Elsewhere in the vlog, she broke down in tears while responding to recent comments claiming she’s “out of touch with reality.”

Earlier this month, the influencer faced criticism when she said in a vlog that she had “not done one fun thing” all summer, despite recent trips to Dubai and Disneyland Paris.

In her newest vlog, titled ‘a few realistic days with me’, the mum-of-one was overcome with emotion as she tried to explain to fans how difficult her daughter Bambi has been lately.

Filming herself in the car while Bambi sat in the backseat, Molly-Mae appeared overwhelmed as she confessed: “I’m trying so so hard to stay positive and have a really nice day but…” After shaking her head and gesturing towards Bambi, she continued: “I feel like I just need to keep my camera running all day so you guys can actually just see.” Referring to her daughter, Molly-Mae explained: “It’s just like everything single thing is a huge problem, [she] screams, can’t even get like socks and shoes on…” “I don’t care who tells me I am out of touch with reality, or like all this stuff thats going on on TikTok at the minute… I don’t care i’m not going to not talk about it.” In the next clip, Molly-Mae revealed her sister Zoe had taken Bambi out of the car to give her a few moments to compose herself. Breaking down in tears, the 26-year-old proceeded to wipe her eyes before putting on a pair of sunglasses. Before getting out of her car, Molly-Mae waved at the camera and said: “Sorry, I’m so embarrassed.” Later in the video, Molly-Mae confessed she felt like she had a “meltdown” because she had been trying to hold in her emotions. The 26-year-old admitted she initially didn’t want to talk about her struggles due to reactions to her recent videos. “I feel like I don’t want to talk about anything controversial anymore because in my last video I said some things I probably could have worded better, and even with all the motherhood things I am talking about at the minute, it’s just a lot,” she said. “And then I think because I didn’t want to talk about it, I almost felt a bit suffocated, and the morning wasn’t going well at all and then I felt like I couldn’t tell you guys about it.” “So we’re debunking that whole thing about me feeling like I shouldn’t talk about what is actually going on in the day just because I am scared about what people will think and what they have to say about it, because I’m not good at lying. “Everyone around me knows that I can’t hide anything. But I think it’s good to wear your heart on your sleeve,” she added.