The reality star met her boyfriend Tommy Fury on the dating show

Molly-Mae Hague reveals the REAL reason she signed up for Love Island

She found true love on the series nut Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that her decision to go on Love Island was a “business move.”

The 20-year-old rose to fame last summer when she starred on the popular reality show and finished in second place with beau Tommy Fury.

In a Q&A on her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae was asked why she entered the villa by one of her fans.

“That’s a good one actually… Yeah I did, if I am being completely honest,” she answered candidly.

“I went on there not really bothered if I found love or not, I found love… When you’re not looking for something you find it.”

“Out of all the girls I was really chilled like, If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t, either way, it’ll be a fun experience.”

“But yeah I guess it kind of was a business move,” she confirmed.

Earlier in the video, the social media influencer was asked if she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury had sex during their time in the villa.

“Um, yeah. Yes we did. Next question,” she awkwardly responded.

Molly-Mae also stated that she isn’t worried about her friend Maura Higgins being around Tommy, who famously had to decide between the two ladies last summer after being in a love triangle.

“No, I’m not at all,” she replied.

“Literally when Tommy chose me, Maura said to me “From this day onwards, that is your situation. I will never get involved again.”

“Maura has been around here before and chilled with Tommy and me and I am not in the slightest bit weird about it,” she added.

She is currently isolating alongside her boxer boyfriend in their Manchester flat.

The YouTube video came after Molly-Mae slammed YouTube prankster JaackMaate online for implying she fell for a fake promotional stunt.

