Molly-Mae Hague reveals the name she almost called her baby daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the name she almost called her baby daughter Bambi.

The former PrettyLittleThing creative director welcomed her first child with her beau Tommy Fury on January 23.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, the mum-of-one opened up about her baby girl’s unusual moniker, saying: “Bambi doesn’t have a middle name. Her name’s literally just Bambi Fury which is so weird because I was so certain she would have a middle name.”

“I was adamant, but we just couldn’t decide on one,” Molly-Mae continued. “And we kept coming up with random middle names, like for a while she was going to be Bambi Winter.”

“And now I’m like ‘What the hell?’ Where did we pluck that, out from the sky? It wasn’t anything sentimental to us it doesn’t make any sense.”

The mum-of-one also revealed that she and Tommy considered naming Bambi after her grandmother.

“We toyed with the idea of Esme because my Nanna is called Esme, which I actually love, but in the end, we were doing her birth certificate and we didn’t put one down,” the Love Island star admitted.

Opening up about the backlash she received over Bambi’s name, Molly-Mae said: “Not many people liked it, which doesn’t matter at all because Tommy and I absolutely love it.”

The 24-year-olds have been dating since they met on Love Island back in 2019, and fans are expecting an engagement any day now.