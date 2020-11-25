Molly-Mae Hague reveals the heartbreaking reason she doesn’t like Christmas

"Christmas always brings up such mixed memories for me..."

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the heartbreaking reason she doesn’t like Christmas.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of some of her decorations, writing: “I’m not obsessed with Christmas not going to lie but I can appreciate cute decorations.”

While taking part in a Q&A later that day, a follower asked Molly why she “didn’t like Christmas”, with Molly getting candid about her aversion to the festive season.

“I’m honestly not sure but sadly I do think it kind of stems from my parents being divorced,” she explained.

“It’s a little different when your family isn’t all together. I know this is the case for so many people.

“Christmas always brings up such mixed memories for me,” Molly added.

In the same Q&A, Molly admitted she was struggling with the coronavirus lockdown.

“I’ve been a bit all over the place of late and I’m trying to get on top of myself.

“I think everyone has struggled the last few weeks so I know I’m not alone,” she added.

“I just actually can’t get my head around this year… It feels like it’s all been a weird dream? (Nightmare)”.