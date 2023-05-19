Molly-Mae Hague reveals tense argument with Tommy Fury: ‘I was ready to not talk to him all day’

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she got into a tense argument with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, which he later made up for with a sweet gift.

The couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island, and have since welcomed a daughter named Bambi together – who was born at the end of January.

In her latest YouTube vlog, the 23-year-old confessed: “So Tommy and I had a bit of a bicker this morning, as couples do, you know we have a baby together now, there’s more things to bicker about…”

“Keeping it real, we had a bit of an argument,” she continued.

“Anyway I was ready to not talk to that boy all day, I was like I’m staying strong today I’m not going to be the first to crack on this argument, I was like he can message me first…”

“So I was gonna be that strong independent lady, like holding my ground, and then I happened to drive past him buying me flowers at this cute kiosk that I always say to him I really love the flowers from there, and he’s never gotten me flowers from there before.”

“So I just rang him and we just made up,” Molly recalled.

“I was like ‘you’re very lucky I drove past you at that moment’ because I was ready to not talk to him all day.”

“Not that you should just forgive your significant other for buying you flowers, but it does always lessen the blow a bit doesn’t it,” she added.