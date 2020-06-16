The reality star announced the puppy's death earlier this month

Molly-Mae Hague reveals sweet gift in honour of her late puppy

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that her late puppy has been immortalised through a bracelet.

Earlier this month, the Love Island star announced that her new puppy had sadly passed away – just days after he was imported from Russia.

Taking to her Instagram story, Molly-Mae shared the gorgeous accessory with her 4.2 million followers, which featured a paw print engraved on it.

“The most special and thoughtful gift ever,” she wrote on the post.

“Love you guys,” she added.

The 21-year-old was received the Pomeranian pup, Mr Chai, as a gift from her boyfriend Tommy Fury to mark her 21st birthday.

The pair returned to social media on Sunday after they took a break following the death of the pooch.

They showcased their lavish new home on the social media platform and Molly-Mae thanked her fans for their continuous support.

Shortly after Mr Chai’s passing, the couple shared an emotional YouTube video explaining how their dog died.

The reality stars responded to the negative comments from fans saying they should have adopted a dog in the UK instead of shopping a dog abroad.

“Yes if we had our chance again we wouldn’t have imported from Russia,” she admitted on the video.

Molly-Mae discussed the autopsy results they received after the dog’s passing and how he suddenly died of a seizure.

“The autopsy results showed that his skull wasn’t fully developed and part of his brain was exposed,” she stated.

“He didn’t have a single white blood cell left in his body,” she added.

In the wake of the pooch’s death, fans and celebrities have spoken out about the importance of researching when buying a dog.

