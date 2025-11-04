Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s quit social media after reality show backlash

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s quit social media after the newest episodes of her docuseries sparked backlash.

After cameras caught a glimpse of her glamorous lifestyle, the 26-year-old Love Island star was criticised for her “diva and bratty behaviour,” which had “put fans off her.”

In a new YouTube video, the former Love Island star has addressed the backlash, confessing she deleted TikTok due to comments.

The influencer said: “I had seen what people were saying about the doc and then made the executive decision to basically delete TikTok.”

Despite having a thick skin, Molly continued, saying that removing the app “has been quite frankly one of the best decisions I ever made” and that “there’s something about that app that just feels like so insanely toxic.”

The mother-of-one said she saw “at least three things within that short time of me looking at her phone that I didn’t want to see” in reference to her makeup artist scrolling on social media.

“So, I just felt like, okay, definitely in no way, shape or form rushing to get the app back anytime soon. I just want to say that I’ve also received so many incredibly lovely messages and people saying that they’ve also really enjoyed it.”

“And that’s literally all I wanted for the doc. It’s never ever been to do anything other than just create something for people to watch and enjoy.”

“And I think I’ve definitely definitely learned a lot,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

She confessed that she had been “severely anxious” about her docu-series coming out as “she can’t make everyone happy.”

She said: “Like I think even before the premiere, there’s a bit of me in this vlog where I’m like severely anxious.”

“I literally said like ‘that’s going to cause this’ and ‘this is going to cause that’. I have been doing this job now for a really really long time and I feel like we kind of had a formula that we followed for years that avoids what has happened with the doc from happening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

“And with this drop of the doc like we literally did the complete opposite of what we normally do. Like we spoke about things we don’t speak about.”

“We kept things in that probably I would never ever show of myself like because with the last drop of the doc everyone was like we want more. We want more.”

Molly continued: “So, it’s like you give it, but then it’s not like it’s too much or it’s, you know…”

“I saw someone saying that they fell asleep halfway through one of the episodes because it was so boring yet they feel like the episodes aren’t long enough.”