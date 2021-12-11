Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s going through ‘the hardest period of her life’ as she deletes Twitter

Molly-Mae Hague has candidly revealed she’s going through the “hardest period” of her life, and has been struggling with her mental health.

In her latest YouTube video, the 22-year-old told fans that she recently deleted the Twitter app from her phone, and is planning on deactivating her account soon.

The former Love Island star explained: “I’m kind of trying to stay off social media right now. I’ve actually deleted Twitter – well I’ve deleted the app – and I’ve never, ever felt better for it.”

“Ever since entering this new life that I’ve got now and in the past couple of years, and everything that’s changed, I just think Twitter is the most toxic and horrendous platform, like, ever.”

“I think maybe in a few days I might just delete my whole account which is so sad because I do love it. But it just doesn’t do anything for me.”

While doing her makeup, the influencer confessed: “Right now, I’ve been going through the hardest period of my entire life.”

“I’ve been dealing with emotions that I’ve never experienced before. I’ve been having a massive battle with anxiety recently which I did mention in my Let’s Talk video.”

“But it just seems to be getting worse and worse everyday at the moment. It’s not something I’ve ever really dealt with before.”

The news comes after Molly and her boyfriend Tommy Fury were forced to move apartment back in October, when their Manchester flat was burgled.

Thieves got away with £800,000 worth of designer goods and jewellery, and the couple were left “extremely shaken up” by the incident.

In a YouTube video last month, the 22-year-old broke down in tears as she opened up about the burglary for the first time.

Molly said: “Basically, Tommy and I were robbed a couple of weeks ago now and it was without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me – to us I’d probably say for him. And it was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we’ve been dealing with a lot.”

“Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied, you name it. I’m sure you guys have read, but basically, what they said in the articles is true, they took everything and we were left with not a lot of stuff at all.”

“I have been dealing with emotions that I wouldn’t think I’d have dealt with during a time like this – one of them being guilt, which I never thought if I was ever to be robbed I would feel guilty for being robbed.”

“But, I think seeing lot of the things on social media and seeing people’s opinions on why we got robbed, I started to feel like: ‘Was this my fault, did I share too much, did I do the wrong thing?'”

“And I think, on reflection, now I mean – it’s another thing I want to talk about in this video is how things are going to have to change now.”

The reality star warned that “karma will come for the people that did it”, and branded the thieves as “evil”.

Breaking down in tears after revealing she and Tommy have since moved home, Molly-Mae said: “Honestly, I have never understood someone to have an emotional connection with an apartment, it’s so strange.”

“The saddest thing about all of this… I don’t know why I’m getting upset because I was fine going into this video but when I speak about the apartment and moving out of it, that is the saddest part of this whole situation for me.”

“It’s not the things that were taken, it’s not feeling violated of our space, it is literally the sole fact that we had to leave out apartment like that. That will never get any easier for me because that apartment was literally my happy place.”

The influencer continued: “We were absolutely forced out, we couldn’t stay there anymore. Too many people knew where we lived. How can I sleep there at night if ever Tommy goes away? It wouldn’t be possible.”

When asked whether fans will be giving a tour of her and Tommy’s new flat, Molly-Mae replied: “Unfortunately no. I have to be 20 billion times more careful now about the things I’m sharing, the things I’m talking about.”

“For mine and Tommy’s safety I just can’t risk that anymore.”

Watch the full video below:

