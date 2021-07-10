Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s already tried on engagement rings with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s already tried on engagement rings with Tommy Fury.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019, recently celebrated their second anniversary.

During a Q&A on her YouTube channel, the 22-year-old said: “The next question I’m going to answer is: ‘When is Tommy proposing?’ You guys are desperate for the answer to that one!”

“I know Tommy, and I know that he won’t cut corners with this one, he just says to me that we just need to pick a ring,” she confessed.

“We did try on some rings, so that was fun. I haven’t chosen a ring, we were just out shopping and we thought we would just try some on.”

“It was really fun, it’s a whole new world to me. I have no idea about diamonds and picking a ring.”

“There’s so many things you have to take into consideration, and people say the best place to get a ring is in Dubai but we can’t go over to Dubai right now,” she said.

“So I don’t know, like, as soon as we sort the ring, that is when he will propose to me.”

“But obviously he could pick the ring without me even knowing, and I don’t really care.”

“I think when your partner chooses the ring you’re just going to love it because you know they have put that thought and effort into it,” she added.

The news comes after Tommy recently hinted he wanted to propose to Molly-Mae soon.