Molly-Mae Hague reveals she was targeted by thieves AGAIN after £800k home robbery

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she was the victim of a second robbery.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 22, were victims of an £800k house robbery last year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the influencer revealed her camera was stolen during the week of her PrettyLittleThing fashion show back in February, which is why she hasn’t shared footage from the event online.

A fan asked during Molly’s Q&A session: “Did you vlog PLT fashion show? If so when’s it coming? x.”

Molly replied: “So I’ve had a lot of questions about where my vlog is from that week… basically my camera was stolen that week with my SD card in with all my footage from fashion show.”

“I don’t even like typing it because for ages I told myself my camera would come back to me some way and I could get the footage back (I don’t even care about the camera even though it was a brand new one I bought that week).”

“I just wanted the SD card out of it with all the memories and footage on.”

She added: “But yeah I’ve accepted it happened now and that I won’t be able to put a vlog out from that week. I’m so heartbroken about it. Sorry guys.”

After thieves stole £800k worth of designer goods and jewellery from their Manchester flat last year, Molly and Tommy vowed never to return to the apartment and have since moved into a £3.5m mansion.

The couple got the keys to their “dream home” last week.

Molly took to Instagram to share a photo of their personalised key rings: “Keys collected. One of the happiest days of my life 😭🤍💫.”