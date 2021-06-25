Molly-Mae Hague reveals she has to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with painful condition

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she has to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with...

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she has to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

The Love Island star shared the news in her latest YouTube video, and admitted it took a long time to finally get a diagnosis.

At the end of her vlog, Molly told fans: “I actually have got to have an operation for something that I want to tell you guys about. It’s kind of a good thing and it’s kind of a bad thing.”

“I’ve told you guys for so long now that I suffer with excruciating periods and so many of you guys were commenting on my videos telling me to check for endometriosis.”

The 22-year-old said she was diagnosed by a private specialist, after doctors repeatedly told her she didn’t have the painful condition.

Molly-Mae explained: “Straight away they said ‘You absolutely do have endometriosis, it’s clear as day’. So I guess that’s kind of a good thing because at least I know now what it is.”

“It’s not a good thing that I have endometriosis, because obviously it can affect fertility and loads of other things, and you can never really cure it.”

The reality star told fans that surgery is the next step, but there’s still a 40 per cent chance her condition could return.

This isn’t the first time Molly-Mae has shared her health struggles online, as last year she opened up about having a cancerous mole removed from her leg.