Molly-Mae Hague reveals she has security permanently outside her home as she ‘doesn’t feel safe’

The Love Island star revealed there has been "a few incidents" at her home

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she has security permanently outside her home as she...

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she has a security car permanently outside her home, as “she doesn’t feel safe”.

The Love Island star lives in an apartment in Cheshire with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and said that the couple have had a “few incidents” at their home.

In her latest YouTube video, the 21-year-old explained: “I do now have to pay a lot of money a month for an extremely high security for our apartment.”

“We’ve had a few incidents. I just don’t really feel safe anywhere anymore. I didn’t feel safe in our last apartment, I don’t really feel safe here, I don’t really feel safe anywhere anymore.”

“I just feel like no matter how much you try to keep your life private, when you’re in the public eye your life is never private.”

The reality star admitted she was “baffled” by the amount of PR packages she received to her home daily, revealing she believes her address was “sent around” the UK by one brand.

“The other day I actually had somebody turn up at the front gate, ringing the gate, saying they travelled 5 hours to the town they knew I lived in and then just drove all around to find our house,” Molly revealed.

“So now I’ve basically redone the whole security plan for the next month so that I have a permanent security car sat outside the front of the apartment so I know I’m 100% safe.”

“When Tommy’s here it’s one thing, but when I’m here by myself I obviously just want that reassurance that I know I’m 100% safe,” she explained.

“As much as I obviously appreciate PR packages… It’s just really hard. I’m sure you wouldn’t like it if people knew where you guys lived.”

“I never want to sound like I’m complaining. It’s just one of those situations. It’s hard to explain.”