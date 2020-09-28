Molly-Mae Hague reveals she had a mole removed following cancer scare

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she had a mole removed after previously opening up about a cancer scare.

Earlier this month, the Love Island star shared a series of teary-eyed videos – where she told her 4.5million followers that she had spotted a mole on her leg after her stint in the reality show’s villa.

Molly-Mae admitted at the time that she was “blessed” that her mole was not cancerous, but shared a photo to her Instagram Stories today of a scar – revealing she had the mole removed after getting a second opinion.

“So this is what I’ve been up to today…” she wrote alongside a photo of a scar in the place the mole was.

“Some of you might remember me talking about the mole that was here a few weeks ago on my story.

“Not going into too much detail until I have my results back next week but this just goes to show how important getting different doctors opinions is.

“So relived to have it gone,” she added, “I’ll keep you all updated. I just need to share this because I can’t stress the importance of this situation enough.”

After watching a Stand Up To Cancer segment earlier this month about Emily Hayward – who died from skin cancer in 2018 – Molly-Mae admitted she was “blessed” that her mole was not cancerous.

She said: “I actually found a mole on the back of my calf about a year or so ago and had it checked, obviously I’m so blessed that mine wasn’t cancerous, but it just made me so upset that like ‘what does she do to deserve that? Who deserves that?’

“It is just the worst thing in the world. It’s just to comprehend for families that have to go through it, how much of a struggle it must be for people who actually deal with cancer.

“It just broke my heart watching that,” she admitted, before urging her followers to get their moles checked.

“Get your moles checked out people!!! It is so unbelievably important. I’ve had this checked three times now by different consultants just to be sure.

“This just appeared out of nowhere for me and my mum actually noticed it when I was on Love Island through watching me on TV,” she wrote, adding: “Never ignore changes to your body.”

