Molly-Mae Hague reveals she and Tommy Fury ‘took huge step’ shortly before shock split

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she and Tommy Fury “took a huge step” shortly before their shock split in August.

The couple called off their engagement last August after five years together, but quietly got back together earlier this year.

Now, in a new YouTube video, the 25-year-old revealed the pair had moved into their dream home shortly before their split.

Speaking to her followers, she addressed the change in background in her video, saying: “I’m not actually at my house. I’m at Tommy’s house. I skipped a massive chapter, like, in everything that went on, like, with mine and Tommy’s breakup, but basically, I don’t know if you guys remember, but just before Tommy and I split up, but I kept talking about how, like, we were about to have, like, a really big change as a family.”

“Basically, we were in the process of moving house. All of my house was packed up, there was even, like, a few shots in, like, one of my vlogs where, like, my wardrobe was completely empty, and, like, a couple of people noticed, I think, and they were like, where’s my clothes gone, but, like, my whole house, where Tommy and I were living, like, it got completely packed up, and, and we moved over into this house.”

She continued: “I’m spending a bit more time at our family, like, what was meant to be, like, our dream family home forever, and I’m spending a bit more time here now, and I just want to be transparent with you guys about it because I probably will be vlogging here a little bit, and I’m not gonna hide that.”

The confession comes shortly after the 25-year-old shared a sweet snap of Tommy and their daughter Bambi.

The post came after the pair were spotted strolling through Center Parcs for a mini break.

According to The Sun, as a park security guard escorted them to their lodge, Tommy was photographed with their two-year-old daughter.

The pair are reportedly staying at the Sherwood Forest Center Parcs in Nottinghamshire, with their daughter Bambi.

Molly shared photographs from their weekend away but only captured her close friend Tayla-Blue and her daughter.

Alongside a photo of the pair and their children, Molly wrote: “Ready for our favourite kind of weekend 🤎”