Molly-Mae Hague reveals hidden Irish dancing talent – as she shares rare childhood photos

The Love Island star looked unrecognisable in the throwback snaps

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her hidden Irish dancing talent.

The Love Island star took part in a new Instagram trend today, where she was asked by a follower to post a photograph of her from her Irish dancing days.

Sharing a throwback photo, the 21-year-old looked unrecognisable with brown curly ringlets and an elaborate costume.

She wrote: “Hahahahaha… No one knew I used to Irish dance. Did it for a very long time and loved it so much.”

In another throwback snap, the reality star recalled her beauty pageant past.

“This was in China at an international pageant. I was 17,” Molly-Mae explained.

“Placed second in the world and couldn’t believe it. Pageants were a huge part of my life, deffo shaped me into how I am today.”

Another fan asked Molly-Mae to share a photo of her with her elephant teddy Ellie Belly, who she brought with her into the Love Island villa last year.

“My day 1,” she wrote, “Always together.”

“Every single child pic Ellie Belly is in. I can’t explain how much he means to me. We’ve been through everything together.”

In the same trend, Molly-Mae admitted looking at photos of herself with filler made her “sick”.

I don’t even like to look at these pics. Makes me sick that I did that to myself,” she explained.

“We live and we learn,” she added.