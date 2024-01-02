Molly-Mae Hague reveals candid relationship struggle with Tommy Fury after shutting down split rumours

Molly-Mae Hague has gotten candid about her relationship struggles with Tommy Fury, after shutting down split rumours.

Fans feared the couple were on the rocks last year when the influencer was spotted without her engagement ring, after videos emerged of Tommy partying with Chris Brown surrounded by women in the UAE.

Despite the scandal, the former Love Island stars have put on a united front in recent weeks, and are currently on a New Year break in the Maldives with their 11-month-old daughter Bambi.

While the couple appear happier than ever, the 24-year-old has candidly revealed the reality of their relationship now that they are parents.

In her latest YouTube video, Molly explained that they were supposed to go to the Maldives without Bambi, but they ultimately decided not to as they “didn’t feel comfortable” leaving her behind.

Speaking to the camera in her latest video, the mother-of-one said: “To be completely honest, originally it was meant to be just me and Tommy going for a romantic holiday and our present to one another for Christmas was going to be a trip away.

“Up until quite recently, it was meant to be just me and him but as it got closer, we both said we didn’t feel comfortable spending New Year’s away from Bambi. It was breaking both our hearts and as much as we felt we wanted that time together.”

“Since having Bambi, so coming up to a year now, Tommy and I haven’t had any proper time together.”

“We have date nights and go to the cinema but I don’t really feel like that counts as proper time as a couple – like adult intimate nice quality time together.”

“So we were going to use this holiday as a present to one another and a time to be together and enjoy each other’s company.”

The young couple ultimately decided that turning their romantic getaway into a family holiday was the best option for them.

Molly added: “But like I say, as it was coming round the corner it didn’t feel right. I felt really, really upset about the idea of leaving her.”

“I’ve only ever left her for work before and because this was pleasure and not work, it didn’t feel right”

“It doesn’t feel nice when I have to leave her for work but more so for this – to go and have a nice time and be without her was breaking both of our hearts.”

Both Molly, 24, and Tommy, 24, have shared snaps of their Island retreat to their Instagram and whilst the majority of their followers are supportive, a few have been critical.

Molly came under fire after she spoke of how “proud” she was to have endured the long-haul flight with her baby, and many followers commented on her Instagram post to share their thoughts.

One follower commented: “Not exactly hard when you fly business class, and you can lie down with her. She’s one lucky girl.”

Another remarked: “Why is it such a big deal travelling with her. Had a friend fly from Sydney to Dublin on her own with a 5 year old, 3 year old and a newborn, in cattle class. 27 hours. 🙄”

However, many of the blonde bombshell’s loyal fans came to her defence and responded to the criticism on her behalf.

One fan clapped back and said: “Don’t let someone else’s success make you bitter and jealous! Everyone is just doing their best in life- be grateful for what you have and not bitter about what you don’t have 🤎🙏🏽 if seeing other people living their best life is hard for you, then social media isn’t the place to be 🤎”

Another commented: “Don’t let someone else’s success make you such a horrid person. She’s making memories with her child like we all do in our way let her be. This is her happiness and success. Not yours.”

The couple are currently staying at the £4,300 a-night Ritz-Carlton resort in the Maldives.