Molly-Mae Hague reveals behind the scenes drama as she ‘nearly didn’t make it’ onto the runway for L’Oreal Paris Show

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she “nearly didn’t make it” onto the runway for the L’Oreal Paris Fashion Show.

The influencer was among a host of famous faces who walked in the show at Paris City Hall on Monday night, marking the start of Paris Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old joined the likes of Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Cara Delevingne and Helen Mirren on the runway, stunning the crowd in a silver satin gown and a freshly chopped bob.

Molly has since hinted at some backstage drama, as she nearly didn’t make it onto the catwalk.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-one wrote: “The craziest few days… Literally a movie.

“I nearly didn’t make it onto the runway but the fact it happened just made it even more special.

“We obviously filmed it all,” she added, referring to her Prime Video docu-series.

Molly was actually asked to walk in the show last year, but declined the offer as she didn’t feel confident enough.

In scenes from her Molly-Mae: Behind It All series, the 26-year-old said she was requested to appear at the brand’s September 2024 Paris show.

“They did ask me to walk but I said no. It’s just not my bag,” she was seen telling L’Oreal makeup artists backstage at the runway show. “These legs weren’t cut out for this.”

As she glanced around at Kendall Jenner and other top models, she explained: “This is why I couldn’t walk, I’m looking at everybody in here and they are absolutely impeccable.”

“Imagine all the models walking down and then there’s me, I just would have felt really out of place.”

After walking the runway this year, Molly proudly wrote on Instagram: “This year I said yes to the catwalk🥹…”

“I wanted to show myself and Bambi that the things that feel the scariest often become the most special moments. Thank you @lorealparis for believing in me 😭💎✨🤍,” she added.

Fans were overjoyed for the reality star as she walked the runway, and took to social media to react to her runway walk.

Sharing clips from the show on TikTok, one fan wrote: “Molly smashed it wow 😍,” as another wrote: “INSANE😍😍”

See what fans had to say below:

Molly Mae I stood up and screamed omg! @mollymaehague pic.twitter.com/dZpoxX6VAq — KimIfYaNasty (@KimIfYaNasty) September 30, 2025

Molly Mae on the L’Oréal catwalk 😍😍😍😍 I love her — Evelina (@EvelineZmuda_) September 29, 2025

Not me in tears because Molly Mae walked the Paris fashion week for L’Oréal. Making me emotional cause last year she said she didn’t feel confident enough too… IM GONNA SOB🥲🥲🥲🥲 — El ♡ (@watamelonsugah0) September 29, 2025