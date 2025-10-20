Molly-Mae Hague reveals ’24 hours in a day’ comment led to death threats

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that the comment she made about everyone having the same “24 hours in a day” led to death threats.

The 26-year-old influencer and businesswoman spoke about the criticism she received after appearing in a 2022 edition of the Diary Of A CEO podcast in the second season of her show, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

She also discussed the backlash she received that followed her statement in a YouTube video that she had not “done one social fun thing” this summer, to which fans pointed out that she had visited Wimbledon and Dubai.

In episode two of the Prime Video series, she said: “I was so frustrated with myself when I saw the comments about me saying, ‘I’m going to get to the end of this summer and not have had any fun.’”

“And I can completely understand why people had a problem with what I said. The days where the nation’s turned against you, they’re not the best days.”

She added: “I get really frustrated with myself when I’ve said something that I think I could have worded better. I hate letting people down.”

“It’s really embarrassing, and I just do my best to put on a brave face and look and act professional.”

Reflecting on the comments she made in 2022, Molly confessed she “accepted and realised” what she said “was wrong.”

“I have never spoken about that 24-hour scandal. I was so disappointed in myself that I’d made that mistake,” she said.

“I genuinely meant no malice or anything in that comment. I felt like I’d upset so many people that I needed to hold my hands up, because I’ve accepted and realised that that was wrong.”

“To get so angry and to leave such hateful comments, send death threats, like, who’s got that level of anger inside of them? Some of the things I’ve read, sent in my inbox, is just absolutely wild. It would make you just really shocked to see,” she added.

At the time of the interview, Molly-Mae’s representatives addressed the controversy in a statement that said: “This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.”

“Molly refers to a quote which says, ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.”

“Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation. She can only speak of her own experience.”