Molly-Mae Hague responds to viral moment of daughter Bambi ‘plotting’ to bite nursery school friends

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to the viral moment of her daughter Bambi “plotting” to bite nursery school friends in a recent vlog.

Last month, followers accused the 26-year-old influencer of being “too soft” when it came to raising her kid, who is two years old.

The influencer recently posted a number of “life at the minute” photos on Instagram, sharing a look inside her lifestyle and spending time with her daughter and partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

However, it was the photo of three cans of beans that read the names Bambi, Emily and Dory that caught fans’ attention.

The former Love Islander left moms “concerned” in a YouTube video last month as Bambi, while talking to Molly, listed all the people she wanted to bite – including Emily and Dory.

Fans took to the comments, with one writing: “It’s the beans for me😭🤎,” as another wrote: “Not the Emily and Dory beans 😂😂😂 Hilarious!”

Molly, who was sitting on the floor, told her daughter: “What do we use our mouths for, your mouth is for food, we don’t bite anyone OK.”

However, it appeared that Bambi wasn’t totally on board, as she continued: “We bite…Emily. We bite… Dory.”

Laughing, Molly replied: “No, no. I don’t know why I’m laughing at that, we bite croissants, we bite pasta, we bite pizza.”

In a YouTube video last month, Molly expressed her concerns about her two-year-old daughter Bambi biting two other kids at the nursery.

Opening up on the incident, she explained: “I got a call from nursery today to tell me that she has bitten another child at nursery. This isn’t the first time it’s happened.”

“Basically, at her nursery at the minute, there’s a bit of a biting pandemic going on and all of the children are biting one another.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

“I got a call the other day to tell me that she’d been bitten and she came home with a full-on bite mark on her arm,” she continued.

“I wasn’t even cross or upset about it because I knew it would be a matter of days before they’d call me to say she’d done the same thing back to another child.”

“I feel like especially in her nursery, they’re all seeing each other doing it and copying the behaviour basically,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly added: “It’s so embarrassing for me because it’s the complete opposite of what I want my child to be. All I want her to be in this life is kind, gentle, caring, loving and just like so lovely to the people around her. That’s what I want her to be to her core.”

“And her biting is just so far removed from who I want her to be. Equally she is two and a half and she is testing boundaries. Also it’s hard because at their nursery their way of disciplining is that they don’t really discipline.”

“They have very much a gentle parenting approach on the accident report form that I got about the bite. They were like we’ve told her that her mouth is for chewing and for eating her food, for biting down on food and nothing else,” she continued.