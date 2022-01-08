Molly-Mae Hague responds to speculation Tommy Fury flew her to New York to propose

Molly-Mae Hague has shut down speculation Tommy Fury flew her to New York to propose.

Fans were convinced the couple were going to get engaged on New Year’s Eve, after the professional boxer surprised Molly with a last-minute trip to the Big Apple.

In a vlog documenting their trip, the 22-year-old said she was “sick and tired” of the engagement speculation.

At the start of the YouTube video, the influencer explained how Tommy surprised her with the trip while they were out for a walk in Manchester after Christmas.

“I was so shocked, I did not that expect that at all… Basically it’s been a lot to take in. I feel so lucky to be here. I can’t believe my boyfriend did that for me,” she said.

“Also I’m getting a little bit sick and tired that every single person thinks Tommy is proposing to me out here.”

“He literally booked this trip, like, two days ago, it hasn’t been planned for long at all. I can promise you guys he is not proposing to me.”

After Tommy smirked at the camera, Molly continued: “Don’t act like you are Tommy because we all know that you’re not, and everyone’s going to be like ‘oh, he’s going to propose’.

“I’m not saying that he won’t propose at some point in the next year, but I know this trip is not the one, so don’t get your hopes up.”

Their engagement wouldn’t be a huge surprise, as in October the 22-year-old said she wanted a ring from Tommy “soon”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

The news comes after Molly-Mae responded to the backlash she’s received on social media, over comments she made about her success on a recent podcast.

The former Love Island star was branded “tone deaf” this week, after a clip of her interview on The Diary Of A CEO podcast went viral.

The 22-year-old was slammed for saying we all have “the same 24 hours in a day”, as many argued she’s had a much more privileged life than others.

The influencer has become a millionaire since she shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, thanks to her lucrative brand deals, and her role as creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

After noticing the backlash against her online, Molly’s rep defended her comments in a statement shared with Metro.co.uk on Friday.

The statement said: “Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success.”

“If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.”

“Molly refers to a quote which says ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.”

The statement continued: “Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life.”

“Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience.”

“She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life.”

“If you listen to this interview you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.”

“Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as ‘if you are homeless buy a house’ and ‘if you are poor be poor’ these are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation,” the statement concluded.