Molly-Mae Hague responds to rumours she’s split from Tommy Fury

Fans noticed that the pair had been "quiet" on social media

Molly-Mae Hague has shut down rumours she’s split from Tommy Fury.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019, and celebrated their two-year anniversary last month.

Molly took part in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday morning, where fans expressed their concern for her relationship.

One fan asked: “Are you and Tommy okay? Been quiet on here lately,” while another noted: “You and Tommy seem very distanced now!”

Molly replied: “Of course we are ok! Just because we don’t post a selfie together on stories for a few weeks doesn’t mean things are bad…”

“We are both just sooooo busy. He’s in training camp currently also which is super serious stuff. No date nights and messing around.”

“We have really early nights and a very set routine that I also try and follow in order to support him. I love him so much. So proud of him.”

She added: “I can’t believe that people if it’s not on social media, it’s not happening.”

“Guys Tommy and I are absolutely fine. Like the best ever,” the 22-year-old insisted.