Molly-Mae Hague responds to rumours she’s split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to rumours she’s split from Tommy Fury.

In a YouTube video shared last week, the Love Island star candidly revealed she’s going through the “hardest period” of her life, causing fans to speculate she and Tommy’s relationship was on the rocks.

In an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, one follower asked the 22-year-old: “Why have you and Tommy split up??”

Molly-Mae responded by posting a photo of her boxer beau in the kitchen of their home, and wrote: “If I had a £1 for every time someone asked me this…”

In her recent video, Molly-Mae addressed Tommy pulling out of his highly anticipated fight against YouTuber Jake Paul.

She said: “I know you guys probably want me to come on here and talk about the fight, but it’s not my situation to talk about, it’s Tommy’s thing.”

“I’m just here to here to be his rock and to support him through thick and thin, and just be there for him more than I have before.”

Tearing up, the reality star added: “I just think when you love someone so deeply and they’re hurting so badly… you can’t help but feel it yourself.”