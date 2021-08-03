Molly-Mae Hague responds to claims she’s gotten lip filler again

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to claims she’s gotten lip filler again.

The Love Island star has had a lot of cosmetic work reversed in recent months in a bid to look “as natural as possible”.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to shut down speculation that she got more filler in her lips, after dissolving them back in October.

She said: “My sister just messaged me saying in that last slide it looks like I’ve got filler back in my lips. I really don’t, look how small they are!”

“My lips, I’m pretty sure, get smaller and smaller by the day.”

“Anyone else with a sister take everything they say as absolute gospel?” Molly added.

The reality star previously admitted she had her filler removed after realising she looked like “someone on Botched”.

During a candid new interview with Cosmopolitan, Molly-Mae said: “I was doing a club appearance and I took a selfie. I remember staring at it and thinking, ‘I don’t know what I’ve done to my face’.”

“I went from looking like a teenager to someone on [extreme plastic surgery show] Botched. I’ve never thought of myself as insecure, but I must have been to do that.”

“We need to stop normalising filler, with things like ‘Kylie Jenner [surgery] packages’,” she continued.

“I was 17 when I first got my lips done and it scares me to think that if I have a daughter in 10 years’ time, what it might be like for her.”

“I sometimes forget how young my followers are too. I’m often surprised by the fact some of the girls in my DMs even have a phone.”