Molly-Mae Hague responds to backlash over ‘tone deaf’ comments about her success

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to the backlash she’s received on social media, over comments she made about her success on a recent podcast.

The former Love Island star was branded “tone deaf” this week, after a clip of her interview on The Diary Of A CEO podcast went viral.

The 22-year-old was slammed for saying we all have “the same 24 hours in a day”, as many argued she’s had a much more privilegedlife than others.

I used to rate Molly Mae but she’s so tone deaf it’s disgusting. She grew up with two police officer parents lol. Try telling this to someone who’s disabled or who’s parents chose drugs over them or didn’t get to even eat a meal everyday unless they were at school https://t.co/c3sbS3g7Uk — Mr Grubworks (@Nath_S__) January 6, 2022

The influencer has become a millionaire since she shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, thanks to her lucrative brand deals, and her role as creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

After noticing the backlash against her online, Molly’s rep defended her comments in a statement shared with Metro.co.uk on Friday.

The statement said: “Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success.”

“If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.”

“Molly refers to a quote which says ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.”

The statement continued: “Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life.”

“Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience.”

“She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life.”

“If you listen to this interview you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.”

“Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as ‘if you are homeless buy a house’ and ‘if you are poor be poor’ these are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation,” the statement concluded.

The news comes after Molly’s best friend Maura Higgins jumped to her defence, after fellow Love Island star Shaughna Phillips weighed in on her comments.