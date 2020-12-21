The Love Island star has jetted off to Dubai and the Maldives in recent weeks

Molly-Mae Hague responds to backlash for travelling abroad during the coronavirus pandemic

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to backlash for travelling abroad during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury flew to Dubai for a holiday, before jetting off to the Maldives.

The 21-year-old lives in Cheshire, North England with her beau, which is currently in Tier 2 of the UK government’s restrictions.

As Covid-19 cases surge across the country, a host of countries have suspended flights and travel from the UK for 48 hours, including Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague)

All areas in the UK that were previously in Tier 3 have moved to Tier 4 for a two-week period, which orders people to stay at home apart from limited exceptions such as work (if people cannot work from home), education, childcare and exercise.

While travelling abroad is only prohibited in tier 4 at the moment, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked people living in the other lower tiers to “stay local” if possible.

The guidelines also ban different households from mixing over the festive season, while those living in lower tiered areas can form a Christmas bubble for December 25.

Following the news, Molly-Mae wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I can’t wrap my head around the news of tier 4 rules being enforced just before Christmas.”

“The thought of my poor Nana having to spend Christmas alone in her house just absolutely breaks my heart.

“I’m thinking of everyone at home and especially my followers who are now in a tier 4 category and won’t be able to spend Christmas with their families, like myself.

“We will get through COVID stronger… Love you all,” she added.

Following her post, the reality star revealed she had been receiving messages about being away during the pandemic.

Molly wrote: “Please understand that Tommy and I left the UK from Cheshire which was in Tier 2 at the time. We didn’t break any rules coming away.

“If we knew these rules were going to be put in place then obviously we would have never left the UK…

“The minute we arrive home we will be following government guidelines.”

Tommy also took to his Instagram Stories following the news, writing: “So unbelievably sad to hear about the tier 4 lockdown rules being put in place for Christmas… what a way to end the year.

“I’m thinking of everyone at home right now, I know how hard Christmas can be for people even without being apart from the people they love…

“Let’s all pray for a better 2021.”