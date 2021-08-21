Molly-Mae Hague pulls out of buying her dream home: ‘It really breaks my heart’

The Love Island star has been house hunting for over a year

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s pulled out of buying her dream home.

The 22-year-old has been house hunting with her boyfriend Tommy Fury for over a year, and came very close to purchasing a property recently.

In a new vlog posted on her YouTube channel, the Love Island star said: “Unfortunately, I am not coming on here to tell you we have found the one…”

Molly explained that a few weeks ago they went to view a house, which she “fell in love” with.

“It was just wow, everything I have ever dreamed of in terms of the layout was perfect, it definitely needed modernising…,” she said.

“I actually then went for a second viewing the day after, because I was like I think this could be the one, and I took Fran [her manager] and an architect with me to price up the things I wanted doing to the house.”

“And let’s just say the things I wanted would be a lot of money. I was only going to be perfectly happy with the house if those things were done to it.”

“It was to do with the exterior, the way it looked – I wanted the whole house to be rendered, it needed to be modernised,” she explained.

“I was so, so close to putting in an offer, but I haven’t ended up doing it which really, really breaks my heart because it was going to be an incredible investment for me.”

“But oh well,” she said. “I do believe Tommy’s and my dream house will come along one day and we will be able to buy it together.”

The couple, who met on the 2019 series of Love Island, are currently renting a £1.3 million apartment in Cheshire.