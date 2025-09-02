Molly-Mae Hague packs on the PDA with Tommy Fury as she makes big decision regarding their relationship

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury packed on the PDA as he returned to her vlogs for the first time since their split.

The Love Island stars, both 26, had previously shared every aspect of their relationship online, including their engagement in July 2023.

Fans had been used to seeing the couple share everything about their lives, from holidays to milestones.

But that all changed in August 2024 when the couple announced their shock split.

Thankfully, Molly and Tommy have since patched things up – but the influencer has avoided including the boxer in her vlogs since they got back together.

Molly explained that she wanted to keep things private while they worked on reconciling.

But that all changed on Monday evening when Molly filmed herself driving Tommy to the airport ahead of his triathlon in France.

During the journey, the couple shared a tender kiss, with both saying, “I love you,” before Tommy went in for a second smooch.

Filmed before Molly knew she would be flying to France with their daughter Bambi to surprise Tommy, she joked, “I’ll hold down the fort with the child.”

Later in the vlog, she documented her private jet journey as she made her way to the finish line of Tommy’s 62-mile triathlon.

When asked how he felt about her and Bambi surprising him, Tommy gushed, “Honestly, I thought I was probably hallucinating.

“When I touched you, I thought, ‘OMG, you are actually here.’ That was the highlight of this whole event, by a mile.'”

Molly-Mae also took to Instagram to express her pride, posting a video of her and Bambi waving to Tommy as he ran towards the finish line.