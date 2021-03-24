Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her teeth insecurities – after reversing cosmetic work

The Love Island star has reversed a number of procedures in a bid to look more "natural"

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her teeth insecurities, after getting her composite bonding removed.

The Love Island star documented the procedure in her latest YouTube vlog, after admitting she wanted to look “more natural”.

Showing off her natural teeth after getting the composites removed, the 21-year-old said: “I now have my natural, slightly-altered teeth. As you can see they are still extremely yellow, I’ve got a bit of a situation with that which I’ll explain.”

“I wanted to be whitening my teeth really intensely because I have loads of work stuff coming up and plus I just don’t really like the fact that my teeth aren’t nice, crisp and white, they’re more of like this kind of gold-y shade right now.”

“But when I did try and whiten them, the extreme sensitivity that I had was beyond the kind of pain that I could even explain. It was genuinely like a migraine, because these teeth hadn’t been touched for two years, and were so sensitive and delicate that going straight in for whitening, for me, was a bit of a silly idea.”

Molly-Mae revealed she was going to “hold off from whitening for a bit” while she strengthened her tooth enamel.

“So it is just going to be yellow teeth for now, but whatever, we can handle it for now. Hope you guys don’t look at me and think I’m absolutely disgusting because there really is nothing I can do about it.”

In recent months, the reality star has also had her lip, jaw and cheek filler removed on her “journey to becoming more natural”.

Molly-Mae warned her fans “not to make the same mistakes” as her, as she shared her regret about getting cosmetic work done at such a young age.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: “I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now to sort of reverse all the mistakes I made with fillers and getting things done I didn’t need to get done and didn’t really think through at the time.”

“I don’t regret it but it’s just it wasn’t really a necessary thing to do and I was just young. When you get older, you want to look younger and when you’re younger, you want to look older.”