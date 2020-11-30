Molly-Mae Hague opens up about fighting with Tommy Fury during ‘really hard’ lockdown

"We're both just driving each other mad at the moment..."

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about fighting with her boyfriend Tommy Fury during the “really hard” lockdown.

The couple met during their 2019 stint on Love Island, and moved in together in September last year.

In her brand new YouTube video, Molly-Mae admitted she had gotten into a row with her boxer boyfriend, as she opened up about the challenges of the coronavirus lockdown.

The 21-year-old said: “Just some Thursday morning realness for you all… This morning, Tommy and I had a row.”

“I’ve come out on a walk to basically have a little bit of space. I think it’s good to keep it real with you all and tell you the truth.

“This lockdown has been really, really hard for me especially. We’re both just driving each other mad at the moment,” she admitted.

“I’m sure you guys in relationships will probably relate, like the first lockdown you got through fine like we did, and now second lockdown we’re literally ready to kill each other.

“We’re with each other 24/7, and I wouldn’t have it any other way, he’s my best friend and we literally do everything together.”

Molly explained: “We never have any issues really, we’re so lucky. We are in such a good relationship. But this morning, he was testing my patience.”

Continuing her vlog later in the day, Molly revealed that she and Tommy had made up, describing her week as “an emotional rollercoaster”.

“I think its good to show you that not every week is perfect,” she said, “A lot of the time, people don’t talk about when they’re having arguments with their boyfriends.

“I think it’s good to keep it real and honest, because no life is perfect.”